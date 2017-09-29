"Real Men Wear Pink" Campaign Kicks Off - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

"Real Men Wear Pink" Campaign Kicks Off

Relay for life of Warren County kicked off their 2017 Real Men Wear Pink campaign last night in Bowling Green.

The event officially began the fundraiser which will benefit the American Cancer Society and raise money for prevention and early detection, treatment, and patient support. 14 men are participating in this year's program, including our own meteorologist Cody Bailey.

The next Real Men Wear Pink event will be during the WKU homecoming football game on October 14 and the campaign wraps up with the Pink in the Park 5K on October 28.

