Space X Unveils Plans to Colonize Mars

Space-X Chief Elon Musk is unveiling updated plans to colonize Mars, along with a smaller reusable rocket designed to go to the Red Planet. The same rocket will take humans from Los Angeles to London in just 32 minutes.

Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of Space-X, unveiled incredible plans Friday, introducing a future rocket that could travel throughout our solar system, and also potentially revolutionize transportation here on earth.

The 'Big Falcon’ rocket flies at a maximum speed of 18,000 miles per hour. Musk says it will transport humans anywhere on this planet, in under an hour, for around the same price as an economy airline ticket.

The tech mogul also announced new details on his plan to colonize Mars. Space-X plans to send two cargo ships to the red planet in 2022, to find water resources and place power, mining and life support infrastructure.

2024 should bring the first manned mission to Mars. The re-designed Space-X rocket will be reusable and hold about 100 people, and include common areas, a galley, and a solar storm shelter.

One big question is the cost of the 140-million-mile trip. Last year Musk said it would be about $200,000 per ticket.