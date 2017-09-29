Stampede in India Kills 22 - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Stampede in India Kills 22

Police in India are investigating what caused a deadly stampede on a crowded pedestrian bridge at a train station in Mumbai.  At least 22 people died during in the crush that happened during the morning rush hour.  

People climbed over each other in a desperate attempt to escape the crush at a Mumbai railway station, but many were trapped.

Just minutes before the stampede, hundreds had rushed under cover to avoid heavy rain. Commuters then panicked when they thought the bridge was about to collapse.  

Now relatives of the dead are demanding answers.

