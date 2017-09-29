Pres. Trump Responds to Relief Efforts

President Trump is defending relief efforts in Hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, despite millions of people there still in desperate need of help. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke is on the island today to help coordinate the federal government's response efforts.

President Trump took to Twitter this morning, once again praising the federal response to the disaster in Puerto Rico by writing in part, "Thank you to FEMA, our great Military & all First Responders who are working so hard, against terrible odds..."

Thousands of service members, including the Puerto Rican National Guard, have been leading efforts to bring food, fuel and supplies to the island. They include Marines and sailors from the USS Kearsarge, who have set up a high-tech operation center there:

The USNS Comfort is also on its way to Puerto Rico to assist areas where medical facilities are crippled. The vessel has more than 850 service members and 70 civil service mariners on board.

It's traveling with 5,000 units of blood, 4 x-ray machines, a dental suite, a pharmacy, and a physical therapy center.

Despite those efforts, President Trump is facing criticism for what some view as the government's slow response TO the U-S commonwealth. However, the Trump Administration says the problem really lies in getting supplies from the ports to the people.

On Thursday, President Trump waived the Jones Act in Puerto Rico to help ship goods to those affected. Mister Trump says he'll visit the island next week.