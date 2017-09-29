9 Days After Maria, Puerto Rico Pleads for More Assistance

It's now nine days since Hurricane Maria flattened Puerto Rico, and the island is pleading for more help. FEMA says it has delivered thousands of gallons of drinking water and a million meals, but the focus now is on delivering supplies to the people who need it.

Desperate Puerto Ricans stood in line in the pouring rain, waiting to fill their cans and tanks with fuel. However, after what they’ve been through, the passing shower barely makes them flinch.

Nine days after Maria made landfall, there's still no running water, so people like Faveoli Perez wait their turn at this water truck.

U.S. marines are using a filtration system to convert salt water to clean, drinkable water; it produces 150 gallons per hour. For thousands of people, however, the solution is simply to leave. They packed this cruise ship headed to the U.S. mainland, some saying they're never coming back.

The hurricane ripped off the roofs of more than 1,500 homes in Aguadilla. Mayor Carlos Mendez says the town is completely destroyed.

Entire towns are isolated by fallen trees, making roads impassable. In San Lorenzo, the main bridge was washed out, forcing families to wade through the river with garbage bags of supplies slung over their shoulders.

FEMA administrator John Rabin says the damage is slowing relief efforts.

Here in the beachfront town of Aguadilla, the mayor is helping to personally hand out meals. They had 2,000 this morning but there are 60,000 people who live here.