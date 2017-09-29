Former LaRue Co. Principal at Center of Lawsuit - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Former LaRue Co. Principal at Center of Lawsuit

Former LaRue County students are filing a lawsuit against the principal accused of distributing nude images from their confiscated cell phones

 Stephan Kyle Goodlett was fired last October and plead guilty to federal child pornography charges. He is suspected of uploading the photos to one or more internet sites with intent of trading them.

 Lawyers for the women say Goodlett and the school district violated protections against unreasonable search and seizure and Title 9. The class action lawsuit was filed last week by attorney Joseph Mattingly on behalf of the individuals who wish to remain anonymous.

 Mattingly believes there are more than 50 others who can join in the suit.

