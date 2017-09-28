KSP Searching for 2 Escaped Logan County Inmates

Kentucky State Police are searching for two escaped inmates. 46-year-old Sherman Townsend and 42-year-old Andy Akers, both Logan County inmates, allegedly ran away Thursday while on work release detail.

Townsend was last seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow shirt, he's described as a white male, 5'6" tall, weighing 175 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Akers was also last seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow shirt, he's described as a white male, 5'9" tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact KSP.