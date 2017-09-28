KSP Searching for 2 Escaped Logan County Inmates - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

KSP Searching for 2 Escaped Logan County Inmates

Posted: Updated:

Kentucky State Police are searching for two escaped inmates. 46-year-old Sherman Townsend and 42-year-old Andy Akers, both Logan County inmates, allegedly ran away Thursday while on work release detail.

Townsend was last seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow shirt, he's described as a white male, 5'6" tall, weighing 175 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Akers was also last seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow shirt, he's described as a white male, 5'9" tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact KSP.   

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.