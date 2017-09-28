Logan County Man Charged with Death of Infant Daughter - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Logan County Man Charged with Death of Infant Daughter

A Logan County man is now behind bars, charged in the death of his 5-month-old daughter. 32-year-old Michael Thigpen was arrested just before noon on Thursday by Logan County Sheriff's Deputies. Thigpen is charged with manslaughter and 3 counts each of wanton endangerment, neglect and tampering with physical evidence.

All this stems from the June 10, 2017 death investigation where authorities found the 5-month-old girl dead in a mobile home in Auburn,
Kentucky and two other children were taken to the hospital. Thigpen is being held in the Logan County Detention Center.

