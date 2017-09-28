Warren Co. High School Students Becoming Student Ambassadors - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Several Warren County high school students are beginning the path to becoming student ambassadors and leaders this week. The lessons are aimed towards growing strong student ambassador teams and future community leaders.

This week marks the first of three training sessions and the next step in the k-12 Leadership Initiative started by the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce in 2011.

Senior student Hannah Neighbors says, "Leadership means to a lot to me. I also love to be a voice for the school. I'm passionate about things that I do. I just really want to see a change in Greenwood High School for the better."

To achieve that mission, several student ambassadors from the warren county school district will lead campaigns and projects throughout the year.

"Instead of being a follower," Freshman student Kjaw Ki Htoo says, " I want to be a leader and increase my leader abilities and skills." Sophomore student Emily Morgan is excited to get to work, saying, "I'm very excited to see some renovations done. There's nothing that sets Greenwood out from say, Bowling Green, for example. The student ambassador team at Greenwood is going to try and do that." "Those projects are going to be what we, as student ambassadors, choose to do with our resources to better the school for our students," Neighbors says, "that's kind of our goal for today."

This week, the lesson focused in training students to lead a strong and dynamic community by developing principal-centered leadership skills.