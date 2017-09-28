Warren Co. Schools Test Above Average on K-PREP Assessment - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Warren Co. Schools Test Above Average on K-PREP Assessment

Warren County Public School students test above state average on the 2017 K-PREP assessment.

 The assessment tests kids in 5 content areas: math, science, reading, social studies and writing & language mechanics.

 Elementary, middle and high school students in Warren County schools have tested above the state average in all 5 of those areas.

 This is the first year of the new accountability testing system. Superintendent Rob Clayton says he's proud to see all the students continue to succeed and grow in all subject areas.  

