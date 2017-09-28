Twitter Execs Meet with Senate to Discuss Russian Influence on S - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Twitter executives are on Capitol Hill today meeting behind closed doors with Senate Intelligence Committee staff. Members of Congress are looking into how Russian internet trolls used social media during the 2016 presidential election. A number of tech companies are expected to testify in public next month.

Congressional investigators say Russian internet trolls were able to purchase Facebook ads with the goal of dividing Americans using pictures and incendiary language. CBS News confirmed at least one of the three thousand ads specifically targeted Baltimore, Ferguson and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Lawmakers say the trolls are still at it.

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford said while NFL players protested during the national anthem this weekend before the games, Russians were flooding social media with hashtag "boycott the NFL" and hashtag "take a knee"

Facebook, Twitter and Google have all been invited to testify about Russian influence on social media at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing November 1st.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Mark Zuckerberg wrote the company "will do its part to defend against nation states attempting to spread misinformation and subvert elections.”

In the same post, Zuckerberg also pushed back against a tweet by the President saying Facebook was always anti-Trump. Zuckerberg said both sides of the political divide were upset about ideas and content they don't like.