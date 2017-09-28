Puerto Rico Finally Receiving Aid After Hurricane Maria - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Eight days after Hurricane Maria flattened much of Puerto Rico, basic resources like food, water, fuel, and medicine are increasingly hard to find. The Trump administration moved this morning to waive restrictions on foreign ships, to allow deliveries from U.S. ports into Puerto Rico. However, members of Congress say action has been far too slow.

More than 3,000 shipping containers sit at the port of San Juan. The vice president of Crowley Shipping Services says the stalled supplies could help more than half a million Puerto Ricans.

Governor Ricardo Rossello says the storm caused a shortage of truck drivers to deliver the essentials. Most roads are still blocked by debris, and fuel is in short supply.

Lines stretch for blocks as people wait in the stifling heat for basic necessities.

Under pressure from Congress, the Trump administration is temporarily waiving restrictions on foreign ships, to allow deliveries from U.S. ports into Puerto Rico. But at a news conference, lawmakers called for more aid.