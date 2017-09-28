Bowling Green Hotel to Raise Money for Hurricane Relief - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

A local hotel is hosting hurricane relief fundraisers next week as part of a nationwide effort.

The Courtyard Marriott here in Bowling Green, as well as the more than 100 nationwide hotels owned by Crestline Hotels and Resorts, will be raising money for hurricane relief.

You can take part in three events next week... On Monday visit Buckhead Cafe, on Thursday you can race go-carts at the NCM Kartplex, and on Friday a spooky Sip and Paint will take place in the hotel lobby.

100% of the funds raised will go directly to hurricane relief... It's something workers at the hotel say is the least they can do to help out all those affected.

You can also donate money through out next week by stopping by the hotel... A $10 or more donation gives you a chance to spin the prize wheel.