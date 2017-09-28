3 Arrested for Smoking Marijuana in a Russellville Motel Room

Three people are in jail on multiple drug charges after drug task force agents smelled burnt marijuana coming from their Russellville motel room.

On Monday, Russellville citizens Michael Lassiter, 25, Caitlyn Mason, 25, and Zachary Edison, 26, were arrested at the Executive Inn.

According to the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force, agents were conducting surveillance at the motel when they smelled marijuana coming from room #24.

Upon investigating, agents discovered approximately 13 bags of suspected marijuana, 4 bags of suspected meth, digital scales, and a handgun.

All suspects are lodged in the Logan County Jail on multiple charges including trafficking and possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and more.