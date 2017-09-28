Logan Co. Woman Arrested for Smuggling Contraband to Her Father in Jail

A Logan County inmate and his daughter are now both in jail on multiple drug charges after she allegedly tried to smuggle drugs to him.

On Tuesday, South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force agents were notified of a phone call between Tiffany Thacker and her father in jail, Smitty Thacker, where he conspired her to smuggle contraband into the facility.

Agents say they saw Tiffany arrive, enter the restroom, and then leave through the lobby several minutes later.

They detained her and searched the restroom, where they then discovered illegal drugs and contraband.

Tiffany is lodged in the Logan County Jail and both the father and daughter are facing charges including trafficking and possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and more.