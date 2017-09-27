Millennials & Their Four-Legged Friends

People have all kinds of reasons for buying their first home. But when it comes to millennials, many are thinking about their four-legged friends.

For years 30-year-old Paul Hughes has dreamt about adopting a dog. Hughes found Fiona, a 4-month-old Pitbull, at a shelter. But before he made the decision to adopt, he had to find the perfect location for his new family.

When it comes to millennials getting ready to purchase their first home their reasons for buying are different than previous generations. And one of the key factors in making a decision, you guessed it, a dog.

In a recent survey from SunTrust Mortgage, a third of millennials said having a better space or yard for their dog influenced their decision to purchase their first home.

Ray Ellen is a realtor with the property group. He says millennials purchasing homes is on the rise, and with many waiting longer to get married and have children, their focus is on their pets.

Hughes admits he's had to adjust his lifestyle a bit since adopting Fiona but says it was well worth it.