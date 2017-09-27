Man Robs Restaurant in Coke Bottle Costume - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Man Robs Restaurant in Coke Bottle Costume

Posted: Updated:

Police in Henderson, KY are on the hunt for a man who donned a Coca-Cola bottle costume to rob a restaurant at gunpoint.

The robber entered a Rally's Restaurant just before 7:00 AM on Monday.

A video released by Henderson Police shows the man forcing his way through the doorway and pointing a gun at the restaurant's manager. According to police, he was able to get away with $500.

The man managed to keep his head down, and he was wearing a hat. The costume did not cover his face, but he is described as a white male, and he got away in a gray mini-van.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.