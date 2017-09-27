Man Robs Restaurant in Coke Bottle Costume

Police in Henderson, KY are on the hunt for a man who donned a Coca-Cola bottle costume to rob a restaurant at gunpoint.

The robber entered a Rally's Restaurant just before 7:00 AM on Monday.

A video released by Henderson Police shows the man forcing his way through the doorway and pointing a gun at the restaurant's manager. According to police, he was able to get away with $500.

The man managed to keep his head down, and he was wearing a hat. The costume did not cover his face, but he is described as a white male, and he got away in a gray mini-van.