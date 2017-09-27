Puerto Rico Running Low on Supplies - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Puerto Rico Running Low on Supplies

Jesus Garces Soto is battling stage 4 cancer. His wife, a breast cancer survivor herself, brought him to the Hospital Del Maestro the night hurricane Maria hit.

Just one generator keeps two floors operational, but fuel is low and frustrations are high. Medical Director Veronica Rodriguez says only one of the hospital's five operating rooms is usable.

Temperatures have reached 90 degrees. Nearly half of the island has no water.

The Governor just told us they're desperate for drivers. They’re asking anyone, from bus drivers to commercial truck drivers, anyone who can drive the truck legally, to help with emergency supply deliveries.

