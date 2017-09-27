Pres. Trump to Outline New Tax Code Overhaul

After a failed attempt to repeal Obamacare, President Trump and Republicans are looking for a win. The President will outline a tax code overhaul this afternoon in Indiana. If it passes, it would be the first revamp of the tax code in three decades.

President Trump is heading to Indianapolis this afternoon to announce his tax reform plan. CBS News has learned the proposal will slash the corporate tax rate from 35 to 20 percent. Seven tax brackets will become three: 35, 25 and 12 percent.

That cuts a lower tax rate for the wealthiest Americans and creates a higher one for the poorest, but President Trump says it will be off-set by a standard deduction that’s roughly doubled. Married taxpayers filing jointly would get $24,000 in deductions.

Tuesday, the President met with Republicans and Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee to put finishing touches on the bill. The President also believes a lower corporate tax code will keep businesses from leaving the U.S.

The proposal was months in the making, most of it crafted behind closed doors by White House economic officials and GOP leaders.