Fatal Accident Kills Scottsville, KY City Worker

A city worker for Scottsville, Kentucky is dead after an accident early Tuesday morning on the 600 block of East Locust Street. The accident claimed the life of 38-year-old Jeffrey Anderson.

Just before 8 AM Tuesday 58-year-old Kenny Minion of Scottsville was traveling eastbound when he struck Anderson with his vehicle while Anderson was collecting trash from the road behind the waste collection vehicle which did have emergency lights on.

Anderson was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries; no one else was injured in the crash.

Kentucky State Police are still investigating the incident, but no criminal charges have been filed at this time.