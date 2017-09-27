UofL Fires AD Jurich & Head Basketball Coach Rick Pitino - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

UofL Fires AD Jurich & Head Basketball Coach Rick Pitino

Multiple media outlets are reporting that University of Louisville Men's head basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich have been fired.

The university held a press conference at noon on Wednesday.

Kent Taylor, the Sports Director of NBC affiliate WAVE 3 in Louisville, tweeted just before noon Wednesday that Jurich was asked to fire Pitino by U of L's interim President, Greg Postel. Jurich refused, and then was fired himself.

After that meeting, Pitino met with Postel for a brief time.

All this comes after news broke yesterday that Louisville was implicated in an FBI investigation into NCAA basketball violations.

