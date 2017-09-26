BG Local Lands Spot on NBC's The Voice

One of bowling Green's own is experiencing the Hollywood life... by Jennifer Hudson's side.

Shi'Ann Jones: 15 years old, one of nine siblings, a singer from the age of four, Bowling Green High student, and now a The Voice contestant on the team of the soul powerhouse herself.

"Jennifer [Hudson] has been a blessing," Jones tells WNKY, "cause she turned around and she's just a phenomenal singer. Being at The Voice has been an amazing journey. I get to sing new things and learn new things about my voice, and things that you know, I didn't know I could do with my voice."

She say's everyone back home in Bowling Green is shocked. She didn't tell a soul besides her family about the good news, but it's not been all bright, happy tunes...

"Being away from home is kind of hard," Jones says, "because you're going away from your parent that you're really close with. It's hard to see them not actually there where you are."

Keep an eye out for our Bowling Green girl on NBC 40 Mondays and Tuesday at 7 p.m. central time.