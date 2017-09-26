This House is NOT The Bee's Knees! - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

This House is NOT The Bee's Knees!

Thousands of bees invaded a home near the Australian city of Newcastle and left thick walls of honeycomb in the wall cavities, forcing homeowner Megan Sutherland to spend hours cleaning her house.
 
Sutherland said she noticed the bees on Saturday outside the home, and then found that the bees had set up their hive in the wall cavities of her house. Sections of the plaster walls had to be cut open to remove the bees and honeycomb.
 
Sutherland said she has collected 30 kilograms (66 pounds) of honeycomb and several jars of honey.

