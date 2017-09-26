New App Lets Parents Schedule Rides for Their Kids

It's sometimes hard for busy parents to keep up with shuttling kids around town to school and activities. Uber and Lyft don't allow riders under the age of 18 without a guardian, so other child-friendly options are popping up across the country.

Working mom Cynthia Robinson says she can't take her 11-year-old triplets to school in the morning and get to her job on time. So, she turned to Hop Skip Drive a year ago. It’s a rideshare service for children 6 years and older.

Laura Tebbetts is one of the drivers. Drivers like Laura go through extensive background checks and must have at least five years of experience in childcare.

Parents book the ride the night before on an app where they can also see photos of the driver and their car. Parents are encouraged to leave special instructions and they can track the entire trip live.

Hop Skip Drive is only available in the Los Angeles area and San Francisco but similar businesses are popping up in several cities across the U.S., including Zem car in Boston.

Betsy Willwerth uses the Zem car app for her son Andrew. The driver's phone records the trip so Betsy can watch the ride as it's happening.

Back in L.A., the triplets say they love their driver, and their mom says she loves the peace of mind that her children are safe.

Hop Skip Drive also give parents a code word so they can verify the driver's identity.