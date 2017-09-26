Glasgow Man Is Barred From Buying or Selling Livestock

A Glasgow man is barred from buying or selling any livestock after operating without proper registration.



In April, Stonnie Sullivan paid over $31,000 in civil penalties for violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act. He then chose to operate his business without the total bond amount needed for re-registration.



In August, the U.S. Attorney’s Office ordered Sullivan’s permanent injunction, banning him and others in participation with him from buying or selling livestock.



Sullivan is ordered to pay over $8,000 to the Tennessee livestock market for their expected losses this year

