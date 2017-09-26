Glasgow Man Is Barred From Buying or Selling Livestock - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Glasgow Man Is Barred From Buying or Selling Livestock

Posted: Updated:

A Glasgow man is barred from buying or selling any livestock after operating without proper registration.
 
In April, Stonnie Sullivan paid over $31,000 in civil penalties for violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act. He then chose to operate his business without the total bond amount needed for re-registration.
 
In August, the U.S. Attorney’s Office ordered Sullivan’s permanent injunction, banning him and others in participation with him from buying or selling livestock.
 
Sullivan is ordered to pay over $8,000 to the Tennessee livestock market for their expected losses this year
 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.