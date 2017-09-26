Republican's Latest Effort to Repeal Obamacare Seems Doomed

Senate Republican's latest effort to replace and repeal Obamacare appears to be dead. Today they'll meet in a closed session to decide what to do next.



President Trump slammed Republican holdouts who oppose the GOP healthcare bill, acknowledging it may not pass this week as planned...



On Monday, at least four GOP Senators said they could not support the revision to the Graham-Cassidy proposal, effectively killing it.



Senator Susan Collins of Maine joined Senators John McCain, Rand Paul and Ted Cruz who had already come out against it. Collins pointed to the bill's massive cuts to Medicaid.



A new report from the Congressional Budget Office estimates federal spending on Medicaid would be reduced by about 1 trillion dollars over the next ten years under Graham-Cassidy, but Medicaid enrollment would cut off millions of people.



Now the big question is whether the Senate will still hold a vote, even though it appears the bill will be defeated.



Already in the unanimous "no" column, Democrats say they want to work on a bi-partisan solution, but Republicans insist the current structure must be repealed.



Republicans have until Saturday to gather the 51 votes they need to pass the legislation before a rule allowing a simple majority expires.