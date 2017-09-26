Senator McConnell Urges Fellow Republicans to Vote for New Healthcare Bill

Senator Mitch McConnell made his own remarks about the proposed legislation on the floor of the Senate last night.

He talked about the failures of Obamacare to families and communities, and the need to give Americans more choices with fewer costs.

He said the time to stop Obamacare is now, before it hurts the country more, and that’s what the new bill will do.

Senator McConnell thanked everyone who worked on the bill to, quote, “provide the American people a better way than Obamacare and its years of failure.”