Senator Rand Paul Speaks Out Against New Healthcare Bill

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul was the first Senator to publicly oppose the new Obamacare repeal bill.

The Senator said he still opposes the Graham-Cassidy bill due to its’ exorbitant price tag. Paul gave a press conference on Capitol hill late Monday afternoon calling the latest revised version "unseemly" for including increased federal funding for certain states.

The Senator believes the bill does not go far enough to repeal Obamacare and would contribute a trillion dollars to the deficit.

He is seeking a healthcare bill that would prioritize choice and enable consumers to purchase health insurance across state lines.