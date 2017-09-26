White House Officials Used Private Email Accounts for Government Business

A top House Republican is demanding details about the use of private emails by members of the President's inner circle. CBS News has confirmed at least five current and former White House officials have used private email for government business.



Republican Congressman Trey Gowdy, who made a name for himself investigating the Benghazi terror attack, wants answers about White House aides who used their personal email for government business. Gowdy's demand was echoed by his Democratic counterpart Congressman Elijah Cummings, who wants details from the White House by October 9th.



CBS has confirmed senior advisers Jared Kushner, Stephen Miller, former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon all sent and received emails using non-government accounts. The President's daughter, Ivanka Trump, used outside email only while transitioning into her role as a senior adviser.



The White House insists no classified information was involved.



To comply with the Presidential and Federal Records Act, staffers are instructed to forward personal emails over to their government account within 20 days.



Earlier this week, Kushner's attorney admitted his client sent and received about one hundred official emails on his personal account from January through August.



During the 2016 Presidential campaign, Donald Trump repeatedly attacked Hillary Clinton for her use of a private server while she was Secretary of State. The White House says there’s no comparison between these incidences and Hillary Clinton’s.



The use of private email accounts by White House staff is not new. President George W. Bush's staff said it lost more than 22 million emails which were later found on a private email server owned by the Republican National Committee.