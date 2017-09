A Metcalfe County man is arraigned in court for murder.

Earlier this morning, Bobbie Lawson went before a judge to be arraigned on charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. Lawson is accused of murdering 30-year-old Bobby Hubert back in August of this year.

Police say Hubert and Lawson were roommates and an argument lead to a shooting.

A grand jury indicted Lawson on September 22nd.