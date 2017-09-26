Accident on I-65 Northbound Shuts Highway for Hours

Two accidents on I-65 Northbound lead to the interstate being shut down for about 8 hours.



Around 10:30 Monday night, a semi-truck rolled over and caught fire near Mile Marker 40, just before the Glasgow exit.



The driver was uninjured in that wreck. However, at 2 a-m, another semi-truck collided with the wrecker who was cleaning up the initial crash, resulting in that semi-truck driver being transported to the hospital.



No names of those involved have been released at this time.



I-65 North partially opened back up around 5 this morning. Traffic was still congested as of 7 a-m, but all lanes are now open.