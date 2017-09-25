Camera Upgrades Coming to Barren County Detention Center

The Barren County Detention Center Staff will soon be equipped with body cams.

The jail will recieve around 30 cameras within the next month as a part of one year free trial with a company named Axon.

The body cams will work along side over 100 fixed-position cameras already installed throughout the jail, but will provide audio and close-up video unlike some of the cameras now.

Jailer Tracy Bellamy says they hope this will improve operations over all by providing hard evidence of any altercations between staff and inmates,

"We've had incidents where staff has been assaulted by inmates and whatnot and to have that footage on hand when you need it, to go to court and whatnot, it will be in my opinion, invaluable."