SoKY Residents React to NFL Protests

Controversy over several NFL teams peacefully protesting the National Anthem is still stirring from Sunday , and with one team's stadium sitting only around an hour from Bowling Green, locals opinions are stirring as well.

The Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks were the only two teams on Sunday who both chose to stay off the field during the National Anthem Sunday .

The singer of it also chose to take a knee after belting out her final line.

This hit especially close to home for some locals.

Bowling Green resident Gary Hays says, "It's a matter of disrespect for the flag and everything it stands for--the men and women that have died to give us the opportunity to play sports."

Dawn Gibbs shares the same opinion, telling WNKY, "They're basically just disrespecting all the people that have fought to defend that flag. The flag is a symbol of the United States. It's not a symbol of the current government or the current politicians. I'm not going to watch any team that will protest in that manner. I will definitely not be watching the Titans, definitely not."

Another local, Travis Lamar, says he doesn't see why anyone but that person protesting should care. "If you don't want to stand for it then that's fine," he says, "I love America, so I would take a knee if it was me."