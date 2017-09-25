Underwater Treadmills Offer Cardio Workout With Less Joint Impact

If you're looking for a cardiovascular workout without the wear and tear on your legs and knees, there's a unique approach some athletes are using.

Former baseball player Matt Gilbert suffers aches and pains when working out. So he's turning to a lower impact, high resistance training using a treadmill that's underwater.

The motion mimics running on dry land. Muscles work harder running through water that's kept at around 90 degrees to promote flexibility.

The higher the water level, the less impact on your body; that allows more pain-free movement when recovering from an injury.

Doctors say athletes and patients with joint and sports injuries can recover weeks or even months faster using the underwater treadmill. It's also effective for people with arthritis.

Gilbert needed just 15 minutes to get a good workout without the soreness.

Simpler machines are available at health clubs and for retail for thousands of dollars.