The Price is Right Adds Twist, Big Rewards

The long running price is right game show celebrated Drew Carey’s 10th anniversary hosting on Friday.

In honor of that, the show made history by adding a twist to their popular wheel spin.

Contestants who spun $1 on the wheel received a $10,000 bonus instead of the usual $1,000.

All three contestants who spun the wheel happened to get $1 total, and each received the $10,000!

Then, they twisted it up again by adding another $25,000 on top of that if you spun $1 again.

Two of the three contestants spun $1 again and received the bonus prize, making for a grand total of $80,000 awarded.