Tennessee Church Shooting Kills One, Injures 7

At least one person is dead and several injured after a gunman opened fire at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

Police confirm that 39 year old Melanie Smith of Smyrna Tennessee was pronounced dead in the parking lot... after being shot by 25 year old Emanuel Kindega Sampson.

Police responded to a call about an active shooter around 11:15 Sunday morning....when they arrived on scene, they found Smith in the parking lot...6 inside with gunshot wounds and one victim who had been pistol whipped.

The victim who was pistol whipped was an usher and who is also being called a hero because he approached Sampson to try and retrieve the gun from him....when he was hit...he ran outside to his car to grab his gun, which he has a permit for, and made sure Sampson stayed on the ground so the rest of the congregation could leave safe and unharmed.

Officials say this is a situation that could turn into a civil rights case...

There were about 42 attendees that morning....and we're told that the victims who were shot were all treated at local hospitals and are in stable condition....

As for Sampson...he was taken to Vanderbilt...treated and released and will be charged with murder and attempted murder...