Two People Arrested on Burglary & Drug Charges

Bowling Green police say two accused burglar's are in jail after smoking marijuana and staying in one the victims home for days.

On Monday, officers found Damian Burks, 20, and Blake Cabral,18, in a house on the 1600 block of South Sunrise Drive, reeking of marijuana and under the covers of an elderly woman's bed who was away at an assisted living facility.

Cabral admitted to officers they had stayed in the house for three days and said Burks stole multiple items from the house.

Officers found three joints and a bag of spice between the men.

Hours before, police say they responded to reports of a robbery not far away in the 1400 block of Audubon Drive.

Burks and Cabral are both is facing charges of two counts 2nd degree robbery and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic drugs, and possession of marijuana.

Burks is facing an additional charge of 3rd degree robbery.