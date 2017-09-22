Locals Protest Against Proposed Health Care Bill

While decisions on the controversial Graham-Cassidy Health Care Bill continue in Washington, locals are showing their opposition on the streets of Bowling Green. Alissa Kendrick has the story.

"Dozens toting hand-made signs, sharing heart-wrenching stories, making their voices heard... "the power of the people," protester coordinator Maureen Davis says, "is greater than the people in power," to a crowd on a near empty sidewalk Friday night in downtown Bowling Green.

"We wanted to show up and speak out," Maureen says, "and particularly show our members of Congress where we stand on this issue. What's more basic than healthcare? If you don't have your health, you have nothing."

"Terms as I understood them," another protester, Peter Zielinski says, "would have eventually led to the death of health care."

"Thank you, McCain"--a message you aren't likely to run across at a healthcare protest, but on this night, one man is doing just thank. Zielinksi say's he is thanking McCain after he delivered his opposition towards the Graham-Cassidy bill,

"The purpose of it [the bill] was essentially, from what I understand, was to cut taxes for the rich. Unfortunately, we have a lot of poor people in this country and it is important to protect them and especially the innocent children. I could not in my heart, not protest something like that."

Today is one small victory for the people he says, but tomorrow, it's right back to work.

Alissa Kendrick--WNKY News."