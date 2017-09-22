Researchers Studying Music Therapy

After a frightening breast cancer diagnosis at 43, Julia Newmark was overwhelmed with anxiety and suffered from insomnia. She turned to music therapy during radiation for relief. With a young daughter at home, the fear of not surviving was debilitating.



In the first study of its kind in a hard science journal, Mount Sinai Beth Israel music coordinator Andrew Rosetti researched the benefits of music therapy for cancer patients.



From classical to hard rock, they personalize the play list for each patient. They found it worked so well before and during treatment, patients saw their stress and anxiety drop by at least 20 percent.



Today Julia is cancer free but continues the therapy once a week for relaxation. It helped her through her treatment; now she’s using it to help her stay healthy.