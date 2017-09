Warren County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision early this morning on the Natcher Parkway.



26-year-old Paul Mayes was struck when he slowed due to an accident ahead of him. The operator of the other vehicle, 31-year-old Emily Cleveland, said she was distracted and did not see the car slowing.



Cleveland was transported by medical center EMS for minor injuries. Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to be a factor in the collision.