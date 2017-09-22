Resource Responders Helping 'Overlooked' Community of Barren County

A new program is making the difference in the lives of many 'overlooked' people in Barren County. Friday, dozens of people gathered at the courthouse steps for the name unveiling of the group that is helping inmates, at risk youth and those that just need help; they call themselves the Resource Responders. The group of 32 community members from various education, law enforcement, social services and other organizations have been meeting for about 6 months with the goal of helping the 'overlooked' community members of Barren County. That includes helping at risk youth find a career path and guide them to leading a successful life by mentoring them at the College St. Campus in Glasgow.

"So the Resource Responders they come to my school, they talk to the students directly about how they get from point a to point b. Many of them have started in similar situations and so they can relate to the students and they explain to them there is no limit as to where they can go and it really helps the students understand that they are not stuck," said Dan Belding, the Education Director of College St. Campus.

The group also mentors soon to be released inmates, providing them with resources for further counseling, for obtaining a career outside of jail and showing them they can lead a successful life as a contributing member of the Barren County community, which also in turn helps the County's need for workers.

"We've got people that do need to be locked up, but we also have people that just need help and need a guiding hand to get them started, to get them on the right path, and that's what we are doing," said Barren County Jailer Tracy Bellamy.

All involved say it's a rewarding experience and one that gives the 'overlooked' population a chance to succeed and most importantly hope.

"It's very heartwarming when you have that person that comes up, gives you a hug, and I've had this, and says thank you for believing in me," said Barren County Judge Executive Micheal Hale.

The program is all volunteer based with the help of funding from various local organizations, community members and some Federal workforce dollars.