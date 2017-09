The 2017 Best of BG nominations are over, and final voting has begun!



WNKY is pleased to be in the running for Best Local TV Station, and even prouder to announce that we have TWO nominees in the Best Local TV Personality category!

Soky Sunrise and Soky@Noon host Victoria Devon shares the honors with previous winner Radar the Weather Dog!



You can vote once per day in each category. Voting closes on October 6th.



Visit bgdailynews.com and click on the Best of BG logo.