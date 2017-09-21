Illinois Teacher Takes Down Alleged Student Gunman

An Illinois teacher is being hailed a hero after she took down an alleged student gunman inside a school. That student remains in police custody.

More than 100 police officers raced toward the chaos at Mattoon High School just after 11:30am Wednesday. Students and faculty ran for safety as they reported a shooter in the school's cafeteria.

Braeton Davis was one of the students in the cafeteria when the student opened fire. His knuckles were grazed by a bullet. A second student was struck by as many as two gunshots, but survived.

Mattoon Police Chief Jeff Branson credits a teacher, now identified as Angela McQueen, with tackling the shooter. Even after overwhelming the shooter, Anna Morton watched as McQueen continued checking on others.

Police say a school resource officer also helped disarm the shooter, while the teen who was hospitalized returned home later the same day.