Illinois Teacher Takes Down Alleged Student Gunman - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Illinois Teacher Takes Down Alleged Student Gunman

Posted: Updated:
Illinois -

An Illinois teacher is being hailed a hero after she took down an alleged student gunman inside a school.  That student remains in police custody.

More than 100 police officers raced toward the chaos at Mattoon High School just after 11:30am Wednesday. Students and faculty ran for safety as they reported a shooter in the school's cafeteria.

Braeton Davis was one of the students in the cafeteria when the student opened fire. His knuckles were grazed by a bullet. A second student was struck by as many as two gunshots, but survived.

Mattoon Police Chief Jeff Branson credits a teacher, now identified as Angela McQueen, with tackling the shooter. Even after overwhelming the shooter, Anna Morton watched as McQueen continued checking on others.

Police say a school resource officer also helped disarm the shooter, while the teen who was hospitalized returned home later the same day.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.