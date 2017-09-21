Intoxicated Driver Crashes Car and Causes Traffic Delays - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Intoxicated Driver Crashes Car and Causes Traffic Delays

An intoxicated driver crashes his vehicle which leads to traffic delays Thursday morning in Warren County. As of 7 A.M. utility repairs were still being done on Plum Springs Road, causing heavy traffic and delays. All this stemming from an alcohol involved collision.

Just after 2:30 A.M. Warren County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 300 block of Plum Springs Road to find 22-year-old Curry Dodd's vehicle had struck a utility pole. According to the release, authorities say Dodd was traveling North when his car dropped off the shoulder of the road, struck several mailboxes, became airborne and struck the utility pole. 

Deputies say alcohol was a factor. Dodd is charged with driving under the influence. He was transported to the Medical Center in Bowling Green for severe injuries. Traffic is now moving smoothly in the area, but it took several hours to repair the utility pole.

