A Boone county man pleads guilty in the beating death of a 7-week-old baby.

The Attorney General's office announced Wednesday that 25-year-old Cody Phelps pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter and two counts of first degree criminal abuse in the beating death of 7-week-old Aiden Wainscott.

Prosecutors have recommended a 20-year prison sentence. Formal sentencing is scheduled for October 18th in Boone County Circuit Court.