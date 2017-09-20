BG Wallet Snatchers on the Loose - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

BG Wallet Snatchers on the Loose

Posted: Updated:

Two Bowling Green men are on the loose after robbing a man on North Sunrise Drive Tuesday.

Police say the victim, Wesley Jaggers, stated his car broke down at La Placita off Old Morgantown Road when he saw a black male and asked if he had a patch to fix his tire.

Jaggers then left the scene with him to a house on North Sunrise Drive where he stated his friend, a white male, had tools to help.

On the walk back, Jaggers says that's when he felt a kick to the back off his knee and then the black male stood on top of him while the white male stole his wallet--consisting of nearly $700.

They say the white males name is possibly John and he looks young, and the black male is skinny, bald, and walks with a limp.

If you have an information, contact the BGPD at (270) 393-4244.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.