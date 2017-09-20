TriStar Greenview Breaks Ground on New Surgery Center

After two years of planning, local leaders and physicians turned over the first patch of dirt for TriStar Greenview Surgery Center.

Hundreds came out to Natchez Trace Avenue on Wednesday to celebrate the surgery center's ground breaking ceremony.

CEO of TriStar Greenview, Mike Sherrod says they are extremely thankful to partner with Graves Gilbert Clinic physicians and make this possible for those local patients in need,

"It's needed and it's a better access point for patients. It also allows us to have a lower out-of-pocket cost and when you have physicians with you, sitting there at the table, it makes all the difference."

The surgery center is set to be completed by next summer.