TriStar Greenview Breaks Ground on New Surgery Center - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

TriStar Greenview Breaks Ground on New Surgery Center

Posted: Updated:

After two years of planning, local leaders and physicians turned over the first patch of dirt for TriStar Greenview Surgery Center.

Hundreds came out to Natchez Trace Avenue on Wednesday to celebrate the surgery center's ground breaking ceremony.  

CEO of TriStar Greenview, Mike Sherrod says they are extremely thankful to partner with Graves Gilbert Clinic physicians and make this possible for those local patients in need,

"It's needed and it's a better access point for patients. It also allows us to have a lower out-of-pocket cost and when you have physicians with you, sitting there at the table, it makes all the difference."

The surgery center is set to be completed by next summer.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.