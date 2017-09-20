Brady Releasing Book on Diet

New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady never thought he'd be writing a book, but the 40-year-old is happy to explain the training methods and diet that he credits with maximizing his performance and keeping him on the field for an 18th season.



Tom Brady's sharing his game plan for another five seasons in the NFL. The five-time Super Bowl champ explains pliability in his new book, “The TB12 Method.”



It's a technique for lengthening and softening the muscles to create more balance. Brady, the oldest non-kicker in the league, says his strategy helps prevent injury and improve his game, but it's not magic. For Brady that includes hydration, and a healthy diet.



Brady has been practicing what he's preaching for the last 12 years. He says the book has actionable steps - for all non-professional athletes working toward the same goal.