Republicans Making Last Ditch Effort to Repeal Obamacare

Republicans are making a last-ditch effort to repeal and replace Obamacare before an upcoming deadline makes it harder to push through. They are cautiously optimistic that they may finally be able to pass a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.



Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy co-wrote the plan. It would eliminate the subsidies that make health insurance cheaper for people under the Affordable Care Act, and it would give states a lump sum of money to create their own healthcare systems.



Nonetheless, the Graham-Cassidy bill still has provisions which some Republicans object to. Conservatives don't like the fact that it would keep some of Obamacare’s taxes, while some moderates are opposed to the idea that people with pre-existing conditions could end up paying more for healthcare. It would also end federal funding for Obamacare’s subsidies and expansion of Medicare.



Right now, Republicans need only 50 votes to pass the plan, instead of the normal 60 vote threshold in the Senate. But the legislative tool that allows the lower vote total is about to expire.



The White House says it's all in to get the bill passed. Vice President Mike Pence was on capitol hill Wednesday, and President Trump tweeted this morning: "I hope Republican senators will vote for Graham-Cassidy and fulfill their promise to repeal & replace Obamacare."