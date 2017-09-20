Hurricane Maria Hits Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria came ashore in Puerto Rico this morning as a Category 4 hurricane, with winds of 155 miles per hour. Puerto Rico’s governor is telling residents to stay calm, even as the storm is called one of the strongest to ever hit the Island. Maria is already blamed for nine deaths in the Caribbean.



The force of Maria's violent winds was enough for hotels to order guests down to the lobby level.



This region was still rebounding from the last storm, Irma, when Maria rolled in.



Yolanda Maldonado has been without power since hurricane Irma two weeks ago. Now she's in a shelter in San Juan.



Eddie Nand his 11-year-old daughter Jeisiedith are riding out the storm in a hotel room. They were with Puerto Rico's governor when he walked the streets yesterday, pleading with people to evacuate to a shelter.